The Oja platform, which has been in development since 2018, is aimed at addressing the demand for lightweight tractors in global markets. Mahindra Group has invested approximately Rs 1,200 crore across four platforms, creating a strong portfolio for both the Indian and global markets.

The Mahindra Group, on August 15, unveiled its Oja tractor platform on a global scale, marking the culmination of a project that has been in development since 2018. The primary objective of this initiative is to cater specifically to the lightweight tractor market worldwide. Rajesh Jejurikar, the Executive Director & CEO of Auto & Farm Sectors at Mahindra & Mahindra, shared insights with CNBC-TV18, highlighting the substantial prospects that lie within the lightweight tractor sector both on a global scale and within India.

Jejurikar emphasized the pivotal role of the Oja platform in Mahindra's overarching strategy to expand its presence globally. He elaborated, "Oja represents a fundamental pillar of our international expansion approach. The Indian tractor market exhibits distinctive characteristics compared to other regions globally. India necessitates heavy-duty, exceptionally durable tractors known for their robustness. Conversely, global markets call for lightweight tractors tailored to specific applications, particularly within horticulture and related sectors."

This Oja platform , conceived and cultivated since 2018, seeks to address the burgeoning demand for lightweight tractors across diverse international markets. Demonstrating its commitment to innovation and growth, the Mahindra Group has invested approximately Rs 1,200 crore across four platforms, thus establishing a robust and comprehensive product portfolio poised to serve both the Indian and global agricultural landscapes, according to Jejurikar.

Jejurikar revealed the company's compelling market strategy by launching an array of seven technologically advanced products in India. Remarkably, these products are competitively priced, effectively providing consumers with a technology-enriched experience at no additional cost.

Delving into their global expansion blueprint, Jejurikar said, "We've already established a formidable presence in North America. While we're not currently active in the ASEAN market, we are targeting a momentous entry in 2024, with a particular focus on Thailand due to its significant potential. These strategic expansions constitute essential pillars of our global vision, complementing our comprehensive product offerings within India."

Thailand stands out as a pivotal market entry for Mahindra Group, offering a substantial opportunity in the ASEAN region. "Apart from that, we would be building on our presence in Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico. Europe, where we currently lack direct presence, is another area of opportunity," he added.

Jejurikar also mentioned the company's ongoing efforts in the realm of sustainability, saying, "We are working on an electric tractor, and we will announce it at the appropriate time. While the market for electric tractors is not large at the moment, we are committed to finding solutions that generate the required torque for productive and effective implement movement."

The light weight tractor has been launched to target the growing market for horticulture and orchard farming in India and abroad. Hemant Sikka, the President of Mahindra Group's Farm Equipment Sector at the launch said the company is targeting a 370,000 unit strong market in India, ASEAN and US. "Mahindra Group will use the Oja to enter 12 plus new countries", he said.