    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Mahindra Group may buy General Motors' Talegaon plant in Maharashtra

    Mahindra Group may buy General Motors' Talegaon plant in Maharashtra

    Mahindra Group may buy General Motors' Talegaon plant in Maharashtra
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Mahindra Group is exploring an acquisition of General Motors' Talegaon plant in Maharashtra, sources told CNBC-TV18.

    Mahindra Group is exploring an acquisition of General Motors' Talegaon plant in Maharashtra, sources told CNBC-TV18.
    Talks between Mahindra Group and General Motors are in early stages, and no decision has been taken yet, they said.
    General Motors’ Talegaon plant is close to Mahindra's Chakan facility.
    Mahindra Group is ramping up its capacity at existing plants to meet the demand for the Scorpio and the XUV700.
    Also Read |
    Mahindra launches design studio, unveils new INGLO EV platform & 5 e-SUVs under 2 new brands
    On Monday, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said that it was an opportune time to enter the electric passenger vehicle segment, given the increased consumer awareness and government support in place.
    Mahindra Group may need additional capacity for its SUVs and electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in two-three years.
    Mahindra is set to launch its first electric SUV in December 2024.
    Mahindra currently does not have a presence in the electric passenger segment. It, however, is reportedly the leading player in the domestic electric three-wheeler space with over 70 percent market share.
    Catch up on all LIVE stock market highlights here.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    General Motorsmahindra group

    Next Article

    Nikkei advances, Kospi falls as US dollar takes the lead

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng