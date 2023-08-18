Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday said that Joint Commissioner, CGST, and Central Excise at Pune, has issued an order imposing a penalty of Rs 14.31 lakh on erstwhile Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd (MVML), which has been merged with the company.

The fine has been levied as the incorrect input tax credit (ITC) was availed by MVML during the transition from the excise regime to GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime. The order has been passed for recovery of the same along with interest

The penalty has been imposed for violation of provisions of the CGST Act 2017, the automaker said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is planning to appeal against the order at the appellate level and it is hopeful of a favourable outcome.

Also, the company said that it does not reasonably expect the order to have any material financial impact on the company.

The authority passed the order on July 20, which was received by the company on August 17, the filing noted.

“Based on the Company’s assessment, prevailing law and the advice of the counsel, the Company is hopeful of a favourable outcome at the appellate level and does not reasonably expect the said order to have any material financial impact on the company,” Mahindra and Mahindra said.

