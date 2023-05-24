English
Mahindra CIE shares rally after Mahindra and Mahindra is likely to have sold its remaining stake

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 10:44:53 AM IST (Published)

Mahindra and Mahindra already had sold 6 percent stake in Mahindra CIE a few months earlier, bringing its total stake down to 3.2 percent as of March 31, 2023.

Shares of automotive components supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. rallied more than 8 percent to hit a 52-week high on Wednesday after 1.2 crore shares or 3.2 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands in a large trade.

The shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 458 per share, taking the total transaction value to Rs 560 crore.  Buyers and sellers in the transaction are yet to be determined.

Sources had told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday that Mahindra & Mahindra plans on selling its remaining 3.2 percent stake in Mahindra CIE, thereby marking its exit from the company.
