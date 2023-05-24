Mahindra CIE shares rally after Mahindra and Mahindra is likely to have sold its remaining stake

Mahindra and Mahindra already had sold 6 percent stake in Mahindra CIE a few months earlier, bringing its total stake down to 3.2 percent as of March 31, 2023.

Shares of automotive components supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. rallied more than 8 percent to hit a 52-week high on Wednesday after 1.2 crore shares or 3.2 percent of the overall equity exchanged hands in a large trade.

The shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 458 per share, taking the total transaction value to Rs 560 crore. Buyers and sellers in the transaction are yet to be determined.