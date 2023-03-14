Mahindra and Mahindra winds up Bangladesh business

Mahindra Bangladesh Private Ltd (MBPL) had nil income from the operations of the company as of March 31, 2022. Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd ended at Rs 1,160.25, down by Rs 34.90, or 2.92 percent on the BSE.

Indian auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said Mahindra Bangladesh Private Ltd (MBPL) has been liquidated and has ceased to be in existence with effect from March 14, 2023.

MBPL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company with effect from March 14, 2023, the company said in a regulatory exchange.

"...we would like to inform you that Mahindra Bangladesh Private Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, had convened the final extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on March 14, 2023 and approved the final voluntary winding up of MBPL," it said.

According to M&M, MBPL had nil income from the operations of the company as of March 31, 2022. The net worth of MBPL, as on March 31, 2022, was 3,63,04,712 takas (Rs 3,18,82,798) constituting 0.01 percent of the consolidated net worth of the company.

The shareholders of MBPL, at a meeting held on September 14, 2022, had passed a resolution proposing the winding up of the unit and the appointment of a liquidator for completing the process.

The company incorporated MBPL as its wholly-owned subsidiary in 2019 to carry out multiple activities, including distributing and R&D of all kinds of passenger, transportation, and utility vehicles. MBPL was incorporated in Dhaka, Bangladesh under The Companies Act (Act XVIII) of 1994 of Bangladesh.