English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMahindra and Mahindra winds up Bangladesh business

Mahindra and Mahindra winds up Bangladesh business

Mahindra and Mahindra winds up Bangladesh business
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 14, 2023 5:45:32 PM IST (Published)

Mahindra Bangladesh Private Ltd (MBPL) had nil income from the operations of the company as of March 31, 2022. Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd ended at Rs 1,160.25, down by Rs 34.90, or 2.92 percent on the BSE.

Indian auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said Mahindra Bangladesh Private Ltd (MBPL) has been liquidated and has ceased to be in existence with effect from March 14, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

You won't believe where the Oscar winner Naatu Naatu song was filmed

You won't believe where the Oscar winner Naatu Naatu song was filmed

Mar 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

International Day of Mathematics: Importance of the 'study of numbers' in fund management

International Day of Mathematics: Importance of the 'study of numbers' in fund management

Mar 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Highest women staff attrition seen in the 20-30 age group: FICCI-CNBC-TV18 survey

Highest women staff attrition seen in the 20-30 age group: FICCI-CNBC-TV18 survey

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


MBPL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company with effect from March 14, 2023, the company said in a regulatory exchange.
"...we would like to inform you that Mahindra Bangladesh Private Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, had convened the final extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on March 14, 2023 and approved the final voluntary winding up of MBPL," it said.
Also Read: Income Tax department investigates Cipla for potential tax violations: Exclusive
According to M&M, MBPL had nil income from the operations of the company as of March 31, 2022. The net worth of MBPL, as on March 31, 2022, was  3,63,04,712 takas (Rs 3,18,82,798) constituting 0.01 percent of the consolidated net worth of the company.
The shareholders of MBPL, at a meeting held on September 14, 2022, had passed a resolution proposing the winding up of the unit and the appointment of a liquidator for completing the process.
The company incorporated MBPL as its wholly-owned subsidiary in 2019 to carry out multiple activities, including distributing and R&D of all kinds of passenger, transportation, and utility vehicles. MBPL was incorporated in Dhaka, Bangladesh under The Companies Act (Act XVIII) of 1994 of Bangladesh.
Also Read: SVB collapse: A look into the crypto firms with exposure to the crisis-hit bank
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Mahindra and Mahindra

Previous Article

Honeywell International Inc: Vimal Kapur to succeed Darius Adamczyk as new CEO

Next Article

HCC-Megha Engineering joint venture bags Rs 3,681 crore contract from NHSRCL

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X