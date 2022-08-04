M&M sales and profit may rise 68% driven by strong volume recovery in auto and tractors

M&M revenues are expected to come in at Rs 19,822 crore in the April-June 2022 quarter, as per the CNBC-TV18 poll. The sales are expected to jump 68 percent YoY from the Rs 11,762 crore revenue it netted in the corresponding period a year ago.

Mahindra and Mahindra's (M&M) profit after tax (PAT) is expected to surge 68 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter results of FY23 to Rs 1,438 crore, as per a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate. The well-diversified Mahindra Group's auto firm had posted a PAT of Rs 855.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

M&M revenues are expected to come in at Rs 19,822 crore in the April-June 2022 quarter, as per the CNBC-TV18 poll. The sales are expected to jump 68 percent YoY from the Rs 11,762 crore revenue it netted in the corresponding period a year ago.

M&M's EBITDA is also expected to go up by 50 percent YoY to Rs 2,449 crore, as per the CNBC-TV18 poll, from Rs 1,632 crore, the auto major had posted a year ago in the same period.

Among key things to watch out for from M&M's June quarter results will be the management commentary on input cost inflation, chip supply and EBIT margin in the tractor segment.

There has been a strong volume recovery in both M&M's auto and tractor volumes. In fact, the overall volumes are up 45.6 percent YoY to 2.71 lakh units against 1.86 lakh units a year ago in the April-June quarter.

M&M's share price has surged 48 percent in 2022 amid a demand revival in the auto sector. The stock is at a fresh 52-week high as there has been a strong response to its new launches in the utility vehicle (UV) segment. M&M's Thar, XUV 700 and the new Scorpio have got a stellar response in the market, helping the company to improve its market share in the UV segment. In fact, M&M's June 2022 share in the UV segment has jumped to 16.1 percent compared to 15 percent in FY22 and 14.5 percent in FY21.

Moreover, M&M share price valuations remain inexpensive compared to passenger car leader Maruti. M&M stock price is trading at nearly 25 times its FY23 EPS estimates and slightly over 20 times its FY24 EPS estimates. Maruti Suzuki, on the other hand, trades at more than 37 times its FY23 EPS estimates and over 26 times its FY24 EPS estimates.

