Maharashtra Seamless up over 6% as board to consider stock split, issuance of bonus shares

By Asmita Pant

Mini The shares of the seamless pipes and tubes manufacturer were trading 3.3 percent higher at 9:35 am.

The shares of seamless pipes and tubes manufacturer Maharashtra Seamless Ltd jumped as much as 6.58 percent on Thursday after the company said the board will consider issuance of bonus shares and stock split in the meeting scheduled on October 17.

At 10:30 am, the shares of the seamless pipes and tubes manufacturer were trading at Rs 876.35, up 46.20 points, or 5.57 percent higher on the BSE. The stock of the company has been gaining for the last seven days and has risen 18.04 percent in the period.

Maharashtra Seamless informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday that "the Board of Directors at its meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 17th October, 2022 will also discuss and consider inter-alia, a) issue of bonus shares and b) sub division/split of the company’s existing equity shares of Rs 5/- each."

The company, on Tuesday, also stated in an exchange filing that it has made a voluntary prepayment of long term loan outstanding of approximately Rs 315 crore to HDFC Bank on October 10 from internal accruals.

"This long term loan was availed from HDFC Bank Limited in 2019 for part fund the acquisition of United Seamless Tubulaar Private Limited. The aforesaid loan was repayable over a period of 10 years," the company said in an exchange filing.