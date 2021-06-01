Magma Fincorp appoints Adar Poonawalla as chairman and Vijay Deshwal as CEO Updated : June 01, 2021 10:32:41 IST Sanjay Chamria will continue as the Vice Chairman of the company and will guide the new team during the transition, the company said. Magma offers a bouquet of financial products including commercial finance, agri finance, SME finance, mortgage finance, and general insurance. Published : June 01, 2021 09:45 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply