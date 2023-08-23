Madras High Court rejects PhonePe appeals in trademark infringement case against DigiPe

The Madras High Court has ruled against digital payments company PhonePe in a series of appeals challenging a previous single-judge decision. The appeals sought to prevent DigiPe from using its logo in connection with a trademark infringement case brought by PhonePe.

The recent verdict, based on a report by Bar and Bench, reveals that a Bench consisting of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and PD Audikesavalu upheld the earlier decision from June, which had denied PhonePe's request for an injunction.

The Division Bench's judgment hinged on the lack of evidence presented by PhonePe to demonstrate that both its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app and DigiPe's app targeted the same customer base. The Court found insufficient grounds to suggest that the use of the term 'Pe' by DigiPe could lead to customer confusion.

DigiPe's stance was that its application served merchant establishments and a distinct customer group, thus negating any likelihood of confusion.

The c ourt said, as reported by Bar and Bench, “The defendants have contended that the “DigiPe” application is not useful for any individual customers and the same is confined to merchant establishments and that their target customers are entirely different to the customers of the plaintiff and therefore there is no question of confusion, the defendants on their website have categorically stated that DigiPe App caters to the needs of both merchants and customers.”

The Court also pointed out that the initial lawsuit between PhonePe and DigiPe was primed for a trial, allowing PhonePe to present evidence to bolster its claims. However, the Court raised concerns over PhonePe's inconsistent positions in different high courts regarding copyright infringement cases involving the use of the term 'Pe.'

The Court highlighted PhonePe's varying stances before different courts, which cast doubt on the credibility of its claims.

The order specifically noted that in a separate case involving 'BharatPe' before the Delhi High Court, PhonePe had admitted that 'CardPe' was the originator and adopter of the 'Pe' formative mark, implying that PhonePe itself was not the originator of the term 'Pe'.

The Madras High Court's decision underscores the importance of maintaining consistent positions across different legal proceedings and raises questions about PhonePe's assertions concerning the 'Pe' formative mark.