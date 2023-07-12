Madras HC clears way for CCI to take up Minda's stake hike in rival Pricol

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

In May this year, Pricol had moved the Madras High Court challenging the validity of the application of rival Minda Corporation to the CCI to acquire a 24.5 percent stake in it. Shares of Minda Corp Ltd ended at Rs 299.20, down by Rs 2.75, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday (July 12) vacated the interim injunction in relation to auto components maker Minda Corporation Ltd's application to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for acquiring a 24.5 percent stake in Pricol.

In May this year, Pricol moved the Madras High Court challenging the validity of the application of rival Minda Corporation to the CCI to acquire a 24.5 percent stake in it. Minda Corporation had decided to approach the CCI to increase its stake in Pricol to up to 24.5 percent, following the acquisition of a 15.7 percent stake, by purchasing over 1.91 crore shares of Pricol from the open market on February 17, 2023.