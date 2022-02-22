Serum Insitute of India's chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla has said his made in India vaccine getting approvals in Europe and Australia is a big milestone.

"This is the first time a vaccine made in India has been approved in Europe and Australia. It is a big milestone for us," Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.

"Have dispatched 30 million does of made in India COVID vaccination Nuvaxovoid (Novovax) to Europe and Australia. This again is a first for an Indian manufacturer," he said.

The vaccine has been priced at a minimum of $5 per dose and the price varies from country to country, the Serum CEO said. Serum is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume.

The vaccine is also being manufactured in Europe. In Europe, the vaccine is being manufactured under the trade name Nuvaxovid and has been approved by the European Medicines Agency, and in India, it is being manufactured by Serum and has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Nuvaxovid was the fifth vaccine recommended in Europe for preventing COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency had recommended granting conditional marketing authorisation for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid (also known as NVX-CoV2373) to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age in December.

Covovax, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio. In October last year, Poonawalla had said: “We have made a lot of sacrifices, and (of) a lot of other products, so that we can give India and the world as much Covishield (as possible) and then eventually Covovax."