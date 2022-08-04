    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    business

    Macrotech Developers slips over 6% after Ivanhoe sells part stake via block deal

    IST (Published)
    CDPQ is likely to invest in Macrotech's platform business and warehouse investments and hence to maintain the exposure at a group level in Macrotech Developers today CDPQ sold the 1.5 percent stake, sources said. There was also a clutch of large FII and DII buyers in block deals that happened today.

    Shares of Macrotech Developers were down by over nearly 6 percent after Ivanhoe, the real estate arm of the Canadian pension fund CDPQ, sold 1.5 percent stake via block deals.
    Ivanhoe was one of the likely sellers in Thursday's block deal in Macrotech Developers, sources told CNBCTV18.
    Macrotech Developers' shareholding pattern as of June 2022 shows foreign portfolio investors in the company, including New World Fund (2.51 percent), Ivanhoe Op India (2.13 percent), and the Government of Singapore (1.77 percent).
    "CDPQ is likely to invest in Macrotech's platform business and warehouse investments, and to maintain the exposure at a group level in Macrotech Developers, CDPQ sold the 1.5 percent stake," the sources said.
    There was also a clutch of large FII and DII buyers in block deals that happened on Thursday.
    At 12:02 pm, shares of Macrotech Developers were trading at Rs 1,027, a 6.9 percent decline from the previous close on the BSE.
    Macrotech Developers is one of the biggest real estate developers. The company takes up development projects throughout a portfolio of residential, commercial, and digital infrastructure.
    It has delivered more than 86 million square feet of real estate and is growing its ongoing and projected portfolio by almost 100 million square feet.
    In May 2020, the company partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge to develop a next-generation green digital infrastructure platform.
    "The platform will jointly invest about $1 billion to create approximately 30 million sq. ft. of operating assets to serve India’s digital economy as well as create new employment," the company said.
    (Edited by : Nishtha Pandey)
