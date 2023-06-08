Lodha to continue price hikes after Diwali across projects

The announcement of price hikes across projects, expansion into the Bengaluru market and the Pune market, as well as the projection of significant sales growth, all indicate Lodha's determination to strengthen its market presence and deliver exceptional value to its customers. As the company looks forward to the upcoming fiscal year, it remains poised for success in the real estate industry.

Real estate developer Lodha has revealed its plans to implement price hikes across its projects, expand into new markets, and project substantial sales growth for the upcoming fiscal year. One of the significant announcements made by Prashant Bindal, Chief Sales Officer at Lodha, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, was regarding the price hikes that Lodha intends to introduce.

"We have a very consistent policy, we will take one price increase in April and one increase immediately post Diwali. We have already taken a 3-4 percent price increase across our projects from April 1 and we will take one price increase post-Diwali – to have a 5-6 percent annual price increase, " he said.

Lodha's confidence in implementing these price hikes stems from its strong presence in the Mumbai residential market. Bindal said, "We already have about a 10 percent share of the Mumbai residential market." With a significant market share and robust brand reputation, Lodha aims to maintain its position as a Mumbai real estate sector leader.

Furthermore, Bindal unveiled Lodha's expansion plans , with a particular focus on two major cities in India. He said, "We are entering the Bengaluru market and we are increasing our scale in Pune very strongly."

Lodha's strategic expansion strategy includes a sales target of Rs 2,000 crore from Pune and Bengaluru next year. This ambitious goal demonstrates the company's commitment to tapping into new markets and diversifying its portfolio.

Lodha's entry into the Bengaluru market and expansion in Pune is expected to bring tremendous growth opportunities for the company. These cities have grown substantially in recent years, making them attractive destinations for real estate investment. By leveraging its expertise and brand reputation, Lodha aims to capture a significant market share in both cities and contribute to their real estate landscapes.

With their plans for price hikes, expansion into new markets, and the potential for substantial sales growth , Lodha is poised to continue its upward trajectory and solidify its position as a leading player in the Indian real estate industry.

For more details, watch the accompanying video