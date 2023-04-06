Macrotech Developers surpasses FY23 pre-sales guidance, debt reduction in-line with projection

Macrotech Developers, the real estate major operating under the brand name Lodha saw a 12 percent year-on-year drop in pre-sales for the March quarter.

Sales declined on a high base as the March quarter of financial year 2022 had record high sales for the company.

Pre-sales for the period stood at Rs 3,025 crore from Rs 3,456 crore in the year-ago period. Collections for the quarter increased by 3 percent to Rs 2,933 crore.

For the full fiscal 2023, the company recorded pre-sales growth of 34 percent to Rs 12,064 crore, thereby surpassing its guidance of Rs 11,500 crore.

The company's net debt at the end of the year stood at Rs 7,071 crore, in-line with their prior guidance of Rs 7,000 crore. The figure during the same period last year stood at Rs 9,300 crore.

The full year also saw addition of 12 new projects having nearly 14 million square feet of saleable area with gross development value of close to Rs 19,800 crore across various macro-markets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru. The company surpassed its full-year guidance of Rs 15,000 crore on this metric as well.

"Business growth robustness continues to strengthen with significant number of land proposals under evaluations," the company said in a statement, adding that it continues to deliver surplus operating cash even while growing.

Shares of Macrotech Developers have declined over 18 percent so far this year. The stock has recovered 26 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 711.

The stock also received a boost after the Monetary Policy Committee surprised the street by keeping policy rates unchanged.

Correction:

An earlier version of the story had mentioned that the debt reduction by the company had fallen short of the guidance. However, it has now been corrected to show that the guidance itself was revised and therefore the current debt reduction is taken to be in line with the revised guidance.