Macquarie initiates coverage on Nykaa with the lowest price target on the street

Brokerage firm Macquarie has initiated coverage on India's largest beauty e-retailer Nykaa with an underperform rating and a price target of Rs 115. Macquarie's price target on Nykaa is the lowest on the street.

Macquarie's price target implies a potential downside of 23 percent from current levels.

Nykaa faces risk to its beauty segment margin as growth moves to smaller towns, offline channels and competition in the field increases, according to the brokerage note.

However, Macquarie is optimistic on the potential of the Indian beauty market, as rising per capita income drives a shift from basic lip and eye-focused products to skincare regime. The sharp growth in e-commerce though, may see moderate in the near-term due to a high base.

"With larger D2C brands increasingly looking to move offline and customers demanding more physical stores to experience products, we believe Nykaa would need to reinvest leverage gains to sustain growth," the note said. The firm also said that problems for Nykaa may also exacerbate by the entry of new players like Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq.

Macquarie also sees a difficult path to profitability for Nykaa as it has entered the business of serving small mom-and-pop stores, thereby competing with a well-oiled distribution network that comes with very thin margin.

"We remain concerned about Nykaa's ability to profitably grow in the fashion segment where the company offers a curated marketplace of third-party / newly developed own apparel brands," the brokerage note said. "An analysis of offline retailers indicates that players using a curation-led approach with third party brands have seen limited success."

A gradual expansion in beauty margin and higher losses in fashion business have resulted in Macquarie's financial year 2024 and 2025 operating profit estimates being 20-30 percent lower than consensus.

Higher profitability in the beauty business and lower losses in fashion are some key risks to the downside projection. Macquarie's bear case target for Nykaa is Rs 70, implying that the stock will more than halve from current levels.

Out of the 20 analysts that have coverage on Nykaa, 16 have a buy recommendation, while two each have hold and sell rating respectively.

Shares of Nykaa are trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 147.55.