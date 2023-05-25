homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIn a bull case scenario, Macquarie expects Indus Towers shares to double in the next 12 months

In a bull case scenario, Macquarie expects Indus Towers shares to double in the next 12 months

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 12:45:23 PM IST (Published)

Macquarie believes Indus Towers has long-term potential and a 15 percent free cash flow (FCF) yield provides support to the company even as it faces near-term externalities.

Shares of telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers Ltd gained more than 4 percent on Thursday after brokerage firm Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating and projected a potential upside of 40 percent to the current market price.

The brokerage believes that Indus Towers has long-term potential and a 15 percent free cash flow (FCF) yield provides support to the company even as it faces near-term externalities. Macquarie has assigned a price target of Rs 200 on the stock.


Macquarie said that Indus Towers has a 9 percent dividend yield. A dividend yield reflects payouts of dividends each year relative to the company's stock price.

In a bull case scenario, Macquarie expects shares of Indus Towers to double, while a bear case scenario projects a downside of 20 percent. The base case envisages only a slow growth profile despite large infra opportunity, the brokerage clarified.

Indus Towers Ltd (formerly Bharti Infratel Ltd.) reported a 5 percent decline in consolidated revenues to Rs 6,753 crore for the March quarter over the year-ago period.

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter declined by 15 percent to Rs 3,447 crore compared to the year-ago quarter.

The financial results reflected the stress on its receivables due to collection challenges faced from one of the major customers, the company had stated.

Shares of Indus Towers are trading 3.6 percent higher at Rs 147.80.
Also Read: Payment made by Vodafone Idea is for dues from January 2023, past dues still pending: Indus Towers
