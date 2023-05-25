In a bull case scenario, Macquarie expects Indus Towers shares to double in the next 12 months

Macquarie believes Indus Towers has long-term potential and a 15 percent free cash flow (FCF) yield provides support to the company even as it faces near-term externalities.

Shares of telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers Ltd gained more than 4 percent on Thursday after brokerage firm Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating and projected a potential upside of 40 percent to the current market price.

