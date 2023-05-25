English
In a bull case scenario, Macquarie expects Indus Towers shares to double in the next 12 months

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 12:45:23 PM IST (Published)

Macquarie believes Indus Towers has long-term potential and a 15 percent free cash flow (FCF) yield provides support to the company even as it faces near-term externalities.

Shares of telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers Ltd gained more than 4 percent on Thursday after brokerage firm Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating and projected a potential upside of 40 percent to the current market price.

The brokerage believes that Indus Towers has long-term potential and a 15 percent free cash flow (FCF) yield provides support to the company even as it faces near-term externalities. Macquarie has assigned a price target of Rs 200 on the stock.


Macquarie said that Indus Towers has a 9 percent dividend yield. A dividend yield reflects payouts of dividends each year relative to the company's stock price.

