Maaza bigger than Coke with Rs 2,826 cr sales in FY21, Limca at Rs 2,061 cr

Fruit drink brand Maaza had reported total sales of Rs 2,826 crore in FY21 in the domestic market, which is higher than the sales of Coke in India, according to a top company official. Limca, a lemon- and lime-flavoured carbonated soft drink brand, had recorded total sales of Rs 2,061 crore in FY21.

Both brands (Maaza and Limca) were acquired by The Coca-Cola Company along with Thums Up from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri in 1993, when the Atlanta-headquartered company had re-entered the Indian market. Thums Up has now become a billion-dollar brand (Rs 7,500 crore) under Coca-Cola's stable.

Last week, during a post-earnings call, The Coca-Cola Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey had said, "Our local Thums Up brand became a USD 1-billion brands in India, driven by focussed marketing and execution plans."

Also Read

On being asked about Maaza and Limca performance, Coca-Cola President (India and Southwest Asia) Sanket Ray told PTI, "Both the brands are doing well." In India, currently, Maaza is ranked at No. 3 brand and Limca is the sixth brand in terms of sales volume in the overall beverage category, said Ray while citing market data from Nielsen. "Definitely, Maaza is bigger than Coke, and Limca is just smaller than Coke. That is the current situation," he added.

In 1993, Coca-Cola had then bought the entire portfolio of aerated drinks from the Chauhan brothers, which also included Gold Spot, a brand which is not presently used by Coca-Cola. "Limca is doing well and it is especially strong in a few states like Punjab and northern part of India," he said adding that the "rest of the part, it is still weak".

The company has a "mega plan" for brand Limca and in the coming years, it will slowly pick up. Over Maaza, Ray said it is doing "extremely well" and had made significant gains with market shares last year, as juice as a category had done well.

Also Read | PepsiCo logs double-digit volume growth in India in 2021

"We have just signed Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hedge and we are going all out on Maaza in the coming year," he said. While talking about the orange-based drink brand Gold Spot, Ray said Coca-Cola is not using it right now as the company has another brand 'Fanta' operating in a similar space.

"Two brands in the orange category will be a confusion and so, we are not using Gold Spot now," he said.