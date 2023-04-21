Lyft's new CEO David Risher announces job cuts as part of cost-cutting plan

Lyft Inc will significantly cut jobs in another round of layoffs as it looks to reduce costs, a note from new CEO David Risher said on Friday.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the company is expected to reduce its workforce by at least 1,200 employees.
The company is considering a cost-cutting strategy that could potentially reduce their expenses by 50 percent, the report said.
This news has caused the company's shares to increase by over 4 percent.
Lyft plans to announce the decision after a board meeting scheduled for next week.
First Published: Apr 21, 2023 10:06 PM IST
