Lyft's new CEO David Risher announces job cuts as part of cost-cutting plan

Lyft Inc will significantly cut jobs in another round of layoffs as it looks to reduce costs, a note from new CEO David Risher said on Friday.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the company is expected to reduce its workforce by at least 1,200 employees.

The company is considering a cost-cutting strategy that could potentially reduce their expenses by 50 percent, the report said.

This news has caused the company's shares to increase by over 4 percent.

Lyft plans to announce the decision after a board meeting scheduled for next week.