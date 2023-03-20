Lupin's partner Caplin Steriles gets US FDA nod for Thiamine Hydrochloride injection USP

Thiamine Hydrochloride injection is used for the treatment of thiamine deficiency or beriberi whether of the dry (major symptoms related to the nervous system) or wet (major symptoms related to the cardiovascular system) variety.

Pharmaceutical company Lupin on Monday said its alliance partner Caplin Steriles, has received United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application Thiamine Hydrochloride injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) multiple-dose vials.

Thiamine Hydrochloride injection USP had an annual sales of approximately $36 million in the US (IQVIA MAT for the 12-month period ending December 2022).

In an exchange filing, Lupin said, "Its alliance partner Caplin Steriles Limited (Caplin) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S.FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) Multiple-dose Vials, to market a therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100mg/mL), of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC."

Founded in 1968, Lupin Lupin is a fully vertically integrated company with the capability in manufacturing and marketing generic pharmaceuticals. The company has 15 manufacturing sites and 7 research centers. It claims to house over 20,000 professionals working globally.

Last week, Lupin Digital Health unveiled the results of digital therapeutics study with ACS Patients. During the same week, US FDA completed an inspection of Lupin’s Bioresearch centre in Pune with no observations.

Last month, the pharma major launched Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets in the United States. The Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets are used to treat certain mental/mood disorders.

Lupin’s stock settled at Rs 646.40 per share, down over 1.6 percent, when the market closed today, March 20.