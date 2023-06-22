Lupin Spiriva generic will reach the market in the upcoming quarter | Q&A

Lupin has emerged the first generic player to get the USFDA's nod to sell the billion dollar respiratory drug Spiriva generic in the US. This approval has come through earlier than expected and the key positive is that this is a limited competition drug for the next 3 years.

The drug will be manufactured at the company's Pithampur plant. Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta and Global CFO and head of corporate affairs Ramesh Swaminathan spoke to CNBC-TV18 on how the drug might help the company. Below are the edited excerpts from the conversation:

Q: When do you plan to launch this drug and can you estimate the opportunity for the company?

Swaminathan: We think we would be in a position to launch it in the second quarter of this financial year. It is about $1.2 billion in terms of size, of course, minus the discounts we give. It would certainly be a very meaningful addition to our overall portfolio and America and would certainly move the needle when it comes to margin and the like.

Gupta: It's a great deal for us and a great moment for India. This is the first DPI (dry powder inhaler) for Spiriva, it's the first DPI for us to be approved by the US, but it's also the first DPI to be approved out of India for the US. From our perspective, it is obviously a large molecule, $1.2 billion or so. We hope to launch in the upcoming quarter.

Q: What would be the net earnings from this drug in the first year after the launch? For the first year, the Street is working with $30-40 million odd...

Swaminathan: I don't want to go down the path of conjecturing on numbers. It's a pretty large drug and we believe, being the only player in the market and from a genetic perspective, we will be able to get pretty good market shares and of course, overall volumes, and concomitantly the sales as well.

Q: $140 million, is the peak estimate in terms of sales, probably by FY25 odd. Is that a fair assumption?

Gupta: I heard that number. I don't think that number is unfathomable. We have had generic products bigger than that. So, let us see where that goes.

Q: Any foreseeable competition that you see probably in the next two to three years, any filers that you might have heard of?

Gupta: So no filers, as of now, as we are told. There likely will be an authorised generic at some point. But other than that we don't see competition at this point in time.

Q: They are also estimates on roughly how much price erosion a generic drug like this would see. Some estimates say 30-35 percent...

Swaminathan: It would be premature for me to talk about it and perhaps not appropriate. Because given the fact that we are the only player, we do have the ability to price. We would do what is necessary to get us a good, what is absolutely keeping of things when it comes to in fact being the only player in the market.

Q: By when do you think you can fully take it to the market? By when should we see the entire potential flowing in?

Swaminathan: The ramp-up will happen over a period of time. We think it will certainly have the potential to do very well since we will be the only player. But I don't want to speculate on it.

Q: What could be the factors which are keeping you from giving us the number? Nithya Balasubramanian of Sanford Bernstein said that in many cases the innovator themselves drop prices...

Swaminathan: As you yourself said, there are several moving parts and I think it's fair to actually surprise the market.

Q: With this drug coming in, tell about the rest of the pipeline and how you are looking at the US market.

Swaminathan: In terms of our run rate, we are doing about $170 million on a quarterly basis. With the addition of products like Darunavir, and now Spiriva we would certainly do much better. We have a pretty strong pipeline lined up on the respiratory front. We have been doing a lot of stuff when comes to complex injectables and of course the biosimilars portfolio. We already have a few products when it comes to biosimilars. Still early days but we are building up our pipeline for the future.

Q: What does this do to the US sales? You did hit $200 million in terms of quarterly sales one time, then you came down to $175-odd? What is the average run rate that we can now expect because of Spiriva generic?

Gupta: We are at around $180 million at this point in time, and we will launch in the next quarter. Obviously, it gets back to the north of that $200 million. I think at peak, we were over $1.1 billion in the US. So, there is a lot of room for us to crawl back.

Q: So, $850 million in terms of US generic sales by FY25?

Gupta: I think that is a pretty fair number. We should be able to do that and maybe some more.

Q: The worst of margins appears to be behind you. By the end of this year, can you get closer to the 20-percent mark? The last time the firm hit a 20 percent margin was in June 2021...

Swaminathan: When it comes to cost reduction in terms of initiatives, at the factory level, at the R&D level, and the like, and, of course, the SG&A (operating) expense and there have been a lot of inefficiencies that we have got corrected over the last several quarters is somewhat to come for sure.

With products like Spiriva coming in, we can only move to a higher level. We have guided for a run rate of over 18 percent by the end of this fiscal year. So, our aspiration, at the very least, would be to get to that and higher as we go by.

Q: Margin was a six-seven-quarter high. How much more do you think you can do in terms of margin?

Gupta: We are pitifully low. We are actually bottom of the pack and we are not used to being underperformers. So, there is a lot of room for us to grow. I think we already saw that from Q4. You will continue to see this improvement every quarter and the exit remains north of 18 percent.

Q: Some will say this is a one-off opportunity and the broader pricing pressures in the US generic market are still there. Lupin at one point even exited some drugs...

Swaminathan: There is still a lot of pressure when it comes to the OSD (oral solid dosage) business. What was a feast for quite some time has turned out to be a bit of a famine because of the intensity of competition and because of the fact that there has been a consolidation of channel partners leading to price erosion of a higher magnitude. Well, the pressure is on but is steadying at I would say highest single-digit numbers. But we are pivoting to more complex products and that I think, is what will actually move the needle in terms of margin over time.

Gupta: We exited quite a few products but we were not the only ones. There is a whole bunch of people who exited a bunch of products primarily around the oral solids. I think the supply continuity seems to be more of a conversation. Pricing will always be only downwards. We guide for high single digits, that kind of pricing erosion will remain.

Q: What is the larger picture for Lupin? You have seen some rough times in terms of the US pricing, and compliance issues...

Gupta: I think the larger picture is clearly the pivot to complex generics, doubling down on India, and starting innovation again. I think the pivot from oral solids to complex generics with products like this is happening, but there is a lot more to be done. Injectables, we have not even started. I think you have seen a lot of approval from injectables, clearly more is to be done there.

India, obviously, we are doubling down, we added 1,000 people. We are going to keep adding and we are going to keep growing in India and then definitely restart innovation at some point.