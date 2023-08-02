Lupin subsidiary gets USFDA approvals for generic scalp oil to treat skin conditions

According to IQVIA MAT data, Fluocinolone acetonide topical oil had estimated annual sales of $9 million in the US in 12 months to March 2023.

Global pharma major Lupin Ltd. on Wednesday said that its US-based subsidiary has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a new drug application for fluocinolone acetonide topical oil, which is used to treat skin condition eczema.

Novel Laboratories Inc, Somerset, a New Jersey-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin, received USFDA’s approval for its abbreviated new drug application for fluocinolone acetonide oil, 0.01 percent (scalp oil), a generic equivalent of Derma-Smoothe of Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc, according to an exchange filing.

This scalp oil will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the US.

According to IQVIA MAT data, Fluocinolone acetonide topical oil had estimated annual sales of $9 million in the US in 12 months to March 2023.

Lupin, last month, announced that its US-based subsidiary received USFDA approval for abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for chlorpromazine hydrochloride tablets USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg, which is used in treating mental and mood disorders.

It also received the USFDA green signal for ANDA of cyanocobalamin nasal spray, 500 mcg/spray in July.

The company last week also announced that it had addressed the concerns raised in a 2017 warning letter by the USFDA for its facilities in Goa and Pithampur Unit-2, Indore.

The USFDA last month inspected Lupin's Nagpur Oral Solid Dosage facility from July 3 to July 11. The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form-483 with two observations.