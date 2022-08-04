Lupin says it has trimmed portfolio and workforce to increase its profit margin

Lupin reported its financial results for the April-June quarter on Wednesday with a consolidated net loss of Rs 89.08 crore. It said the measures to strengthen the business going forward impacted the first-quarter earnings.

Lupin on Thursday said that its measures to strengthen the business going forward including paring down inventories, shelf stock adjustments and exiting the negative or low-margin products have had a one-off impact on the earnings, after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the first quarter of financial year 2023.

The pharma company announced its financial results for the April-June quarter on Wednesday with a consolidated net loss of Rs 89.08 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 542.46 crore in the corresponding period last year.

“We had roughly around a $50 million impact on the quarter, based on the decisions we made to strengthen our business going forward, a combination of paring down inventories, trade inventories that were running at a higher level, doing some shelf stock adjustment to ensure competitiveness plus we had guided that we would get out of the products that are negative,” said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

She added that the company has exited approximately 15 products.

Lupin shares, however, ended at Rs 660 on Thursday, an increase of 5.13 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

The company reported that its net sales for the quarter declined 14.95 percent to Rs 3603.96 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) — a measure of a company's financial performance — for the quarter ended June stood at Rs 237.88 crore, down 76.03 percent from Rs 992.56 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s management has decided to take guided measures to increase the profit margin for the coming quarters. Apart from trimming portfolio, it has also cut the workforce to achieve the targets for FY23.

“We took up manpower reduction, workforce reduction across the plants and other parts. Also, there is an overall 14 to 15 percent reduction because of that. So, the guidance that we spoke about in terms of progressive increase on the EBITDA margin front - I think certainly you would see that. The second quarter is certainly going to be better,” said Ramesh Swaminathan, Chief Financial Officer and Head - Corporate Affairs, Lupin.

The company expects a strong bounceback from the weak first quarter with expectations of double-digit growth in the next three quarter of the financial year. Q4 will see a further ramp-up in the business, said MD Nilesh Gupta.

“We are doing a lot in India, we added 350 representatives, we created three new divisions. So a lot of plans in India, and we are obviously very optimistic about it,” he added.