Lupin Q2 Results: Shares jump on rebound in US sales, EBITDA margin

After three quarters of being in single digits, Lupin's EBITDA margin crossed the 10 percent mark in the September quarter.

Shares of Lupin gained as much as 8 percent in early trading on Thursday after the company returned to profitability during the September quarter, led by a rebound in US sales.

The pharma major's EBITDA margin also returned to double-digits after three quarters.

Among other parameters, while revenue came in-line with a CNBC-TV18 poll, profitability turned out to be below expectations.

On a year-on-year basis, Lupin's revenue was flat while margin expanded nearly 500 basis points. The company had reported a loss of Rs 2,100 crore in the base quarter due to an exceptional outflow on account of the Glumetza settlement and the impairment of Solosec.

Lupin's US sales came in at $159 million for the quarter, higher than the street expectation of $155 million. Although still lower when compared to the same period last year, they were better on a quarter-on-quarter basis. US sales during the June quarter stood at $121 million.

The street was anticipating a recovery in US sales led by the launch of bowel drug, the generic Revatio in September-end, easing of inventory and price pressures in the US and Albuterol, the inhaler drug, maintaining its market share at 15 percent.

A third of Lupin's overall sales came from North America.

Lupin's India business, which contributed to 40 percent of overall sales was slow but in-line with the overall market. Revenue from the domestic business grew 2.6 percent from last year to Rs 1,584.1 crore. Compared to the June quarter, the domestic business grew 6.2 percent.

The company's other markets like Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Rest of World (RoW) and Growth Markets reported double-digit growth compared to last year.

Revenue from the API business declined 6.7 percent from the year-ago period to Rs 250 crore.

Other Highlights From The Quarter:

Company says implementing optimisation measures

Net debt at Rs 2,931.6 crore

R&D expenses during the quarter at Rs 337.6 crore or 8.3 percent of overall sales

Brokerage firm Nomura believes that the recent acquisition of two inhalation brands - Xopenex and Brovana will aid Lupin's EBITDA margin expansion, which they have currently not factored into their estimates. The firm has retained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 863.

Shares of Lupin are trading 5.8 percent higher at Rs 734.73.