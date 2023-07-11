Lupin Pithampur manufacturing unit gets 'satisfactory' USFDA report

Last month, Lupin received approval from the USFDA for its key respiratory drug gSpiriva. The company is the first generic player to get approval for this blockbuster drug. Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 912.90, up by Rs 12.20, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Lupin Ltd said on Tuesday, July 11, it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility that makes oral solids and ophthalmic dosage forms.

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from March 21-29, 2023. The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), the company said in an exchange filing.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, said, "We are pleased to have received the EIR from the USFDA with a satisfactory VAI status for our Pithampur unit-2 facility. This is a significant milestone as we build back our reputation of being best-in-class in quality and compliance."

Last month, Lupin received approval from the USFDA for its key respiratory drug gSpiriva. The company is the first generic player to get approval for this blockbuster drug.

Lupin received the approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for the tiotropium bromide inhalation powder, 18 mcg/capsule, which is a generic equivalent of Spiriva Handihaler, 18 mcg/capsule.

Lupin develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The company has 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres, and more than 20,000 professionals working globally.

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 912.90, up by Rs 12.20, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.