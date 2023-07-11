Lupin Pithampur manufacturing unit gets 'satisfactory' USFDA report

Last month, Lupin received approval from the USFDA for its key respiratory drug gSpiriva. The company is the first generic player to get approval for this blockbuster drug. Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 912.90, up by Rs 12.20, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Lupin Ltd said on Tuesday, July 11, it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility that makes oral solids and ophthalmic dosage forms.

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from March 21-29, 2023. The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), the company said in an exchange filing.