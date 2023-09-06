Lupin partners with Mark Cuban's company & COPD Foundation for cheaper lung disease drugs

Drug firm Lupin Ltd on Wednesday (September 6) said it has joined hands with Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs and the COPD Foundation to the improve availability and affordability of drugs to treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the US.

Share Market Live NSE

COPD is a life-threatening condition that affects over 15 million adults in the United States and ranks as the fourth leading cause of death in the country.

In an exchange filing, Lupin said it will bring to this partnership its Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, a generic product that is therapeutically equivalent to Spiriva HandiHaler by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spiro Gavaris, President of US Generics at Lupin, said, "We believe there is a large unmet need for improved and affordable products for patients in the US. As a leading healthcare organization, we are committed to increasing access for patients, seeking treatment options for respiratory conditions like COPD, with our respiratory portfolio and pipeline."

Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Cost Plus Drugs, said, "With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes."

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 1,135.85, up by Rs 16.65, or 1.49 percent on the BSE.