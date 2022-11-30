Here are details on the 16 observations issued by the USFDA for Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1

Homebusiness newscompanies news

By Ekta Batra  Nov 30, 2022 2:36:45 PM IST (Updated)

Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1 was inspected between November 14-23, 2022. CNBC-TV18 has accessed the US drug regulator's observations on the pharma company's Mandideep unit.

CNBC-TV18 has accessed the 16 observations issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Lupin's Unit-1 at Mandideep.
The regulator had issued eight observations each for Lupin's drug formulation facility and API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) facility.
Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1 was inspected between November 14-23, 2022. The company mentioned that it is committed to addressing the observations and will work with the USFDA to resolve the issues.
Here are the 16 observations - eight each for the drug formulation and API facility respectively.
  1. Failed to review unexplained discrepancy.
  2. Appropriate controls are not exercised over computer or control systems.
  3. Written procedures not established for annual evaluations.
  4. Records related to batch of drug products not maintained after product expiry.
  5. Equipment lack appropriate design to facilitate operations.
  6. Routine calibration of equipment not performed as per programme design.
  7. Procedures for quality control not fully followed.
  8. No data to verify dosage forms are manufactured within grade D.
  9. Investigations are inadequate to find failure of intermediate batch/API.
  10. Critical process for API manufacturing not monitored.
  11. Computer system does not have sufficient controls to prevent unauthorised access.
  12. No data to prove that CAPA is effective in controlling ingress of particles.
  13. Irregularity in the API process performance qualification.
  14. Several concerns in relation to current engineering practices.
  15. Standard procedure for review of content and approval not being followed.
  16. No periodic particle measurement taken during or after manufacturing.
    17. CNBC-TV18 had reported exclusively on November 15 that the USFDA had begun inspecting the Mumbai-based Lupin's Mandideep manufacturing unit citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
    Mandideep Unit-1 had received a warning letter in 2019. Unit II at the Mandideep site of the company had also received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the regulator in April 2020.
