Here are details on the 16 observations issued by the USFDA for Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1

Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1 was inspected between November 14-23, 2022. CNBC-TV18 has accessed the US drug regulator's observations on the pharma company's Mandideep unit.
Recommended ArticlesView All
China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching
IST9 Min(s) Read
Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers
IST5 Min(s) Read
CNBC-TV18 has accessed the 16 observations issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Lupin's Unit-1 at Mandideep.
The regulator had issued eight observations each for Lupin's drug formulation facility and API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) facility.
Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1 was inspected between November 14-23, 2022. The company mentioned that it is committed to addressing the observations and will work with the USFDA to resolve the issues.
Here are the 16 observations - eight each for the drug formulation and API facility respectively.
CNBC-TV18 had reported exclusively on November 15 that the USFDA had begun inspecting the Mumbai-based Lupin's Mandideep manufacturing unit citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
Mandideep Unit-1 had received a warning letter in 2019. Unit II at the Mandideep site of the company had also received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the regulator in April 2020.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!