Lupin launches Molnupiravir under brand 'Molnulup' for COVID treatment

Pharmaceutical major Lupin has announced the launch of Molnupiravir in India under the brand name Molnulup for the treatment of COVID in adults.

"This drug has been given emergency use authorization by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for treatment of adult patients with Covid19, with SpO2 > 93%, and the ones who have a high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalization,” Lupin said in a press release.

Internationally, Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral that has been approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults.

Clinical data suggests that Molnupiravir may be a gamechanger for the most vulnerable and immunosuppressed patients, the Mumbai-based company said.

“The approval for Molnulup is timely as India is again experiencing an upward spike in COVID-19 incidences. In the past two years since COVID-19 has emerged, there is a need for an oral antiviral medicine that can be prescribed by the Healthcare practitioners and then taken by the patients conveniently at home. Through our strong distribution network, we will make Molnulup readily available at pharmacies Pan India to meet patient demand,” said Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin.

The pharmaceutical company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East regions. Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites and 7 research centres.