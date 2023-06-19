Lupin launches numbness treatment injection in the US in partnership with Caplin Steriles

According to IQVIA data, the injection had estimated annual sales of $35 million in the US in twelve months ended April 2023.

Global pharma major Lupin Ltd. on Monday announced that it has launched Thiamine Hydrochloride injection USP in the United States. The injection is used in the treatment of thiamine deficiency, which can lead to loss of weight and appetite, confusion, memory loss, muscle weakness, and heart problems, among others.

The injection has been launched in the strength of 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) multiple-dose vials after Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin Steriles Ltd. received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The new product is therapeutically equivalent to Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100mg/mL) of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC.

According to IQVIA data, the injection had estimated annual sales of $35 million in the US in twelve months ended April 2023.

Earlier this month, the pharma company launched Darunavir tablets, which are used in controlling HIV infection, in the United States.

Before that, Lupin announced that its subsidiary Novel Laboratories Inc obtained USFDA clearance for Diazepam Rectal Gel, which is used in emergencies to stop cluster seizures in people who are taking other medications to treat epilepsy (seizures).

In late May, the Mumbai-headquartered firm obtained USFDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Obeticholic Acid tablets, which are used in treating certain liver diseases.

Lupin develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa; and across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East regions. It is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescriptions.