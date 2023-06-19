Lupin launches numbness treatment injection in the US in partnership with Caplin Steriles

2 Min(s) Read
According to IQVIA data, the injection had estimated annual sales of $35 million in the US in twelve months ended April 2023.
Global pharma major Lupin Ltd. on Monday announced that it has launched Thiamine Hydrochloride injection USP in the United States. The injection is used in the treatment of thiamine deficiency, which can lead to loss of weight and appetite, confusion, memory loss, muscle weakness, and heart problems, among others.
The injection has been launched in the strength of 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) multiple-dose vials after Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin Steriles Ltd. received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The new product is therapeutically equivalent to Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100mg/mL) of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC.