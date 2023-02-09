Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic version of Robinul Injection

This marks the first approval from the company’s new injectable facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Lupin said. The Nagpur facility is equipped with modern technology for consistent production of liquid, lyophilized vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges.

Lupin Ltd has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, which is a generic equivalent of Robinul Injection, 0.2mg/mL of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, the global pharma major said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Glycopyrrolate Injection is used before or during certain surgeries to reduce secretions and to minimise the unwanted effects of certain medicines used during surgery.

This marks the first approval from the company’s new injectable facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Lupin said. The Nagpur facility is equipped with modern technology for consistent production of liquid, lyophilized vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges.

Lupin is committed to expanding its portfolio and capabilities to meet the under-served demand for injectable drugs and to continue to serve patients around the world, the company said.

Glycopyrrolate Injection USP multiple-dose vials had estimated annual sales of $39 million in the US for the 12-month period ending December 2022.

Recently, Lupin Ltd had received tentative approval from the USFDA under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for its new drug application for Dolutegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide (DETAF) tablets. Lupin will manufacture this product at its Nagpur facility. DETAF is a new addition in the management of HIV infections and will be available for supplies to low- and middle-income countries.

Lupin stock was trading 0.20 percent lower at Rs 773.70 apiece on BSE at 1:38 PM on Thursday.