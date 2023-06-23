Lupin launches $72 million oral suspension drug for treatment of seizures in the US

The Rufinamide oral suspension is used in the adjunctive treatment of seizures among pediatric patients.

Shares of Lupin gained on Friday after the drugmaker announced the launch of Rufinamide Oral Suspension drug in the United States. The Rufinamide oral suspension is used in the adjunctive treatment of seizures among pediatric patients.

Lupin stated in a press release on June 23, that the company has successfully launched Rufinamide Oral Suspension in the 40 mg per mL dose to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Oral Suspension of the same dosage, of the Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Inc.

As per IQVIA MAT data for April 2023, the Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40mg per mL, had estimated annual sales of $72 million in the United States.

On Thursday, Lupin announced that it emerged as the first generic player to get the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for selling Spiriva generic or gSpiriva, which is a billion-dollar respiratory drug in the United States.

The company is the first generic player to get approval for this drug. The drug will be manufactured at Lupin’s plant in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

The company’s MD Nilesh Gupta and Global CFO and head of corporate affairs Ramesh Swaminathan told CNBC-TV18 how the drug might help the company, in an interview.

Brokerage firm Nomura said that the approval to gSpiriva improves earnings visibility. Assuming a 30 percent price erosion and 35 percent market share, Nomura estimates financial year 2025-2026 peak sales at $100 million to $120 million for Lupin. As a result, the brokerage has raised its financial year 2024-2025 earnings estimates by 5 percent and 9 percent respectively.

Shares of Lupin are trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 858.05.