Lupin launches $72 million oral suspension drug for treatment of seizures in the US

The Rufinamide oral suspension is used in the adjunctive treatment of seizures among pediatric patients.

Shares of Lupin gained on Friday after the drugmaker announced the launch of Rufinamide Oral Suspension drug in the United States. The Rufinamide oral suspension is used in the adjunctive treatment of seizures among pediatric patients.

Lupin stated in a press release on June 23, that the company has successfully launched Rufinamide Oral Suspension in the 40 mg per mL dose to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Oral Suspension of the same dosage, of the Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Inc.