business News companies News

Lupin shares rise after launche of novel drug combination for treatment of asthma
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 5, 2023 2:12:42 PM IST (Published)

There are almost 17.23 million people having asthma in India, of which, approximately 30 lakh patients have inadequately controlled symptoms.

Lupin has launched a novel fixed-dose triple drug combination (FDC) in India under the brand name DIFIZMA for the treatment of inadequately controlled asthma.


The pharma major on Thursday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind novel combination product of Indacaterol, Glycopyrronium and Mometasone to manage inadequately controlled asthma in patients.

DIFIZMA is a dry powder inhalation (DPI) product which will improve lung function among patients facing inadequately controlled asthma by providing them with better symptom control, along with reducing exacerbations.

DIFIZMA is the only FDC that has received approval from the Indian drug regulator, the Drug Controller General of India for the aforementioned treatment. It will be available in a single strength with fixed-dose to be taken once every day.

Drug constituents of the product include the long-acting beta-agonist Indacaterol, the long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist -Glycopyrronium, and the inhaled corticosteroid, Mometasone Furoate, the company said.

There are almost 17.23 million people having asthma in India, of which, approximately 30 lakh patients have inadequately controlled symptoms, along with greater chances of exacerbations that may lead to hospitalisation.

As per IQVIA data for 12 month period ending November 2022, Lupin stands at the second position in the area of respiratory therapy in India. The launch of DIFIZMA further boosts the pharma company’s positioning in the segment.

Shares of Lupin are trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 740.

