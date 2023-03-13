USFDA completes inspection of Lupin's Bioresearch Centre In Pune with no observations

"We are pleased to announce that the Lupin Bioresearch Centre has successfully undergone its seventh consecutive onsite inspection, reaffirming our commitment to patient safety and our superior quality and compliance standards," said Nilesh Gupta, the managing director of Lupin.
Pharma major Lupin on Monday announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed an inspection of the company’s Bioresearch Centre in Pune with no observations.
"We are pleased to announce that the Lupin Bioresearch Centre has successfully undergone its seventh consecutive onsite inspection, reaffirming our commitment to patient safety and our superior quality and compliance standards," said Nilesh Gupta, the managing director of Lupin.
The latest update from the company comes two days after it said on March 10 said that the USFDA completed a pre-approval and GMP Inspection of its API manufacturing facility located in Visakhapatnam in Vizag with no observations.
Prior to this, on February 17, the pharma company had received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for injectable unit in Nagpur with 5 observations. In an earlier update on February 21, the pharma major launched Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets which is used to treat certain mental/mood disorders in the United States.
The shares of Lupin on Monday closed 0.3 percent lower at Rs 656.1
