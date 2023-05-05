Lupin acquires entire stake in French pharma company Medisol for 18 million euros

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsLupin acquires entire stake in French pharma company Medisol for 18 million euros

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 5, 2023

With this acquisition, Lupin will gain access to Medisol's portfolio of seven injectable products across pain management, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases and obstetrics. Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 704.65, down by Rs 5.55, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Friday, May 5, said it has acquired the entire share capital of the French pharmaceutical company, Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, for 18 million euros.

With this acquisition, Lupin will gain access to Medisol's portfolio of seven injectable products across four therapeutic areas — including pain management, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases and obstetrics  — the company said in an exchange filing.


Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lyon, Medisol specialises in generic injectable products and is engaged in developing and commercialising its products in France, both in pharmacies and hospitals.

Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin, said the acquisition of Medisol is part of their strategy to expand their presence in the EU and accelerate their injectables franchise in France.

Thierry Volle, President of EMEA, Lupin, said the acquisition of Medisol marks a significant milestone in Lupin’s journey to strengthen their injectables portfolio in France, the second-largest market in Europe for injectables.

Medisol’s unique product portfolio complements our existing range, enabling us to offer our customers an even more robust selection of high-quality products. This acquisition underscores our unwavering commitment to expanding our presence in the EMEA region and providing superior healthcare to patients, Volle said.

Medisol said the company is proud to have found a partner like Lupin who shares its vision and commitment to improving patient outcomes. Since its founding in 2011, Medisol has built a niche portfolio of generic injectable products that have made a positive impact on patients in France, the company said.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
