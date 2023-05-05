Lupin acquires entire stake in French pharma company Medisol for 18 million euros

With this acquisition, Lupin will gain access to Medisol's portfolio of seven injectable products across pain management, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases and obstetrics. Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 704.65, down by Rs 5.55, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Friday, May 5, said it has acquired the entire share capital of the French pharmaceutical company, Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, for 18 million euros.

With this acquisition, Lupin will gain access to Medisol's portfolio of seven injectable products across four therapeutic areas — including pain management, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases and obstetrics — the company said in an exchange filing.