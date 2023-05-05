English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsLupin acquires entire stake in French pharma company Medisol for 18 million euros

Lupin acquires entire stake in French pharma company Medisol for 18 million euros

Lupin acquires entire stake in French pharma company Medisol for 18 million euros
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 5, 2023 6:55:43 PM IST (Published)

With this acquisition, Lupin will gain access to Medisol's portfolio of seven injectable products across pain management, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases and obstetrics. Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 704.65, down by Rs 5.55, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Friday, May 5, said it has acquired the entire share capital of the French pharmaceutical company, Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, for 18 million euros.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

With this acquisition, Lupin will gain access to Medisol's portfolio of seven injectable products across four therapeutic areas — including pain management, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases and obstetrics  — the company said in an exchange filing.


Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lyon, Medisol specialises in generic injectable products and is engaged in developing and commercialising its products in France, both in pharmacies and hospitals.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X