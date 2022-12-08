Lumax Industries board approves Rs 175 crore capex plan for Pune facility; shares rise

The new facility is expected to be commissioned by the second quarter of financial year 2024.

Lumax Industries will spend Rs 175 crore in the first phase to set up a new greenfield plant in Chakan in Pune. The company's board also approved a proposal to avail long-term credit facilities to fund the Chakan project.

The new plant will cater to the orders received from OEM customers for advanced lighting solutions. The capital expenditure will be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals and peak annualised turnover is expected to be around Rs 600 crore post commissioning.

The company has manufacturing plants in six states of Haryana, Maharashtra Karnataka Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. It has an existing facility at Chakan near Pune.

Lumax Industries provides automotive lighting solutions for four-wheelers, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, catering to automobile manufacturing in India and global markets.

The auto parts manufacturer has over 60 percent market share in the Indian automobile lighting business. It has a three-decade old technical and financial collaboration with Japan-based Stanley, which is a world leader in vehicle lighting and illumination products for automobiles. Lumax also has partnered with Korea’s SL Corporation for developing other automotive components.

The company in an analyst concall had stated that it has an order book of around Rs 1,000 crores for the next two to three years, of which 50 percent consists of electric vehicles.