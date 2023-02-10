UP Global Investors' Summit: Birla to invest Rs 25,000 crore across existing businesses in state

UP Lucknow Global Investor Summit 2023: Birla Group, one of India's leading conglomerates, has invested Rs 40 thousand crores. Birla also announced new investments of Rs 25,000 crore across existing businesses in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit 2023 kicked off on Friday, February 10, with a promising outlook for the state's economy. One of the key speakers at the inaugural event was Kumar Mangalam Birla, who said the Birla Group had invested Rs 40,000 crore in the state. He announced new investments of Rs 25,000 crore across existing businesses in Uttar Pradesh.

The three-day event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and prominent industrialists, aims to bring together various stakeholders to discuss investment, manufacturing, tourism and sustainable development.

Birla said that investors were already taking note of the changing face of Uttar Pradesh and that in the three years ending September 2022, the state has attracted foreign direct investments (FDIs) worth over $1.1 billion, which is more than what it had attracted over the first two decades of this century.

"As an early investor in the industrial journey of the state, we feel enthused by the rapid progress that the state is making. One of the key states driving India’s journey towards a $5 trillion economy," Birla said.

He continued to say that India aspires to be the third-largest economy by 2030. "PM Modi’s leadership is bringing the much-needed pace to the economy. At the heart of India’s economy is Uttar Pradesh…seven of our group businesses are in UP employing 30 thousand (people).”

The summit will see 34 sessions spread over three days, with 10 sessions on the first day, 13 on the second, and 11 on the last day. Topics for discussion include UP designing and manufacturing for the world, leveraging cultural heritage for modern and progressive Uttar Pradesh tourism, sustainable development through renewable energy, and the advantage of the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor.

Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Hardeep Puri, will be speaking at various sessions during the summit. In contrast, partner country sessions of Singapore, the Netherlands, Japan, the UK, and Denmark will also be held separately. The summit will also see the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The closing ceremony will be held in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and CM Adityanath, bringing a conclusion to a summit that promises to be a turning point in the economic development of Uttar Pradesh.