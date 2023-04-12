Visa issue settlement may hurt L&T Technology Services further, says an analyst

The brokerage further said that it finds the stock's valuations of 29 times one-year forward price-to-earnings to be "excessive".

Brokerage firm JPMorgan believes that the nearly $100 million settlement carried out by L&T Technology Services with the US Department of Justice, can lead to loss of work with clients as well as have reputational risks for the company.

The US Justice Department in a statement on Monday said that the IT services company acquired less expensive B1 work visas than costlier and limited H-1B visas between 2014 and 2019.

In response, L&T Technology Services said that it had been cooperating with the government on this matter for over three years and is pleased to have reached a resolution.

JPMorgan remains underweight on L&T Technology Services with a price target of Rs 3,000, which is a further 15 percent downside from Tuesday's closing levels. It remains underweight owing to slow growth as well as margin headwinds of 170 basis points in financial year 2024 due to the SWC integration.

JPMorgan said that the focus during the company's earnings announcement will be on organic growth guidance for the year, as well as commentary on how the company plans on recouping the margin headwinds from acquisitions over the medium-term. L&T Technology Services will report its March quarter earnings on April 26.

The brokerage further said that it finds the stock's valuations of 29 times one-year forward price-to-earnings to be "excessive" and implies a revenue CAGR of 16 percent over the next decade, which according to JPMorgan is a big ask.

Shares of L&T Technology Services are off the day's low and are currently trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 3,564.5. The stock is down 4 percent so far this year.