    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    LTTS to hire over 1000 engineers for its new Mysuru campus

    LTTS to hire over 1000 engineers for its new Mysuru campus

    LTTS to hire over 1000 engineers for its new Mysuru campus
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The new 'Module X' campus has a capacity to seat over 1300 engineers who will be working on high-end projects for LTTS' global clientele, the company said.

    Engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced on Monday, October 31, the opening of its new campus in Mysuru to cater to the design and development of embedded solutions, digital products and software engineering.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    The new 'Module X' campus houses eight floors with engineers in this centre working on a wide spectrum of services covering multiple industries, the company said in a statement.
    Also Read: Indian Oil reports lower Q2 loss on government cash support
    The campus has a capacity to seat over 1,300 engineers who will be working on high-end projects for LTTS' global clientele, it said.
    LTTS said it has laid out plans to hire over 1,000 engineers in Mysuru over the next two years as it rapidly expands its delivery and design centre in the city to cater to burgeoning demand for engineering services.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    engineershiringL&amp;T Technology Services (LTTS)Mysuru

    Previous Article

    L&T beats estimates in September quarter led by robust order inflow

    Next Article

    Bharti Airtel's profit jumps 33% but misses Street estimate, ARPU rises to Rs 190

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng