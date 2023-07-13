LTIMindtree Share Price: Stock among top Nifty 50 gainers on index debut

In November 2022, Elixir Equities director Dipan Mehta had said that if LTIMindtree found its way into the Nifty50, then much more money would come into the stock from ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and other institutional investors.

Shares of India’s sixth largest IT services provider LTIMindtree Ltd. gained over 2.5 percent in trade on Thursday after the stock replaced Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) in the flagship Nifty 50 index.

In a statement dated July 4, NSE had announced that the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Ltd. decided to make replacement of stock in various indices on account of scheme of amalgamation of HDFC with HDFC Bank Ltd. These changes were to come into effect from July 13, 2023 (close of July 12, 2023).

Under the changes announced, LTIMindtree made it to the Nifty50 Index, Nifty50 Equal Weight index as well as the Nifty Services Sector Index.

Also, because of its inclusion in the Nifty 50, LTIMindtree was excluded from the Nifty Next 50 Index and was replaced by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

Commenting on the inclusion, SN Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director of Larsen and Toubro Ltd and Vice-Chairman of LTIMIndtree, said, “LTIMindtree plays a crucial role in the technology-led growth ambition of L&T Group, and we are thrilled to celebrate our inclusion in the Nifty 50 index.”

“This recognition sets the stage for future growth, with a dedicated focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and sustainability,” said Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director at LTIMindtree.

In November 2022, Elixir Equities director Dipan Mehta had said that if LTIMindtree found its way into the Nifty50, then much more money would come into the stock from ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTIMindtree are trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 4,896.55.