LTIMindtree Share Price: Stock among top Nifty 50 gainers on index debut

In November 2022, Elixir Equities director Dipan Mehta had said that if LTIMindtree found its way into the Nifty50, then much more money would come into the stock from ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and other institutional investors.
Shares of India’s sixth largest IT services provider LTIMindtree Ltd. gained over 2.5 percent in trade on Thursday after the stock replaced Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) in the flagship Nifty 50 index.
In a statement dated July 4, NSE had announced that the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Ltd. decided to make replacement of stock in various indices on account of scheme of amalgamation of HDFC with HDFC Bank Ltd. These changes were to come into effect from July 13, 2023 (close of July 12, 2023).
Under the changes announced, LTIMindtree made it to the Nifty50 Index, Nifty50 Equal Weight index as well as the Nifty Services Sector Index.