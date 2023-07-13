LTIMindtree Share Price: Stock among top Nifty 50 gainers on index debut

Shares of India’s sixth largest IT services provider LTIMindtree Ltd. gained over 2.5 percent in trade on Thursday after the stock replaced Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) in the flagship Nifty 50 index.

In a statement dated July 4, NSE had announced that the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Ltd. decided to make replacement of stock in various indices on account of scheme of amalgamation of HDFC with HDFC Bank Ltd. These changes were to come into effect from July 13, 2023 (close of July 12, 2023).