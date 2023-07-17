LTIMindtree shares at 52-week high ahead of June quarter earnings

Based on a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company is likely to report US Dollar revenue growth of 0.5 percent on a sequential basis, while EBIT margin is likely to rise by 35 basis points from the March quarter, based on a CNBC-TV18 poll.

Shares of LTIMindtree are trading at a 52-week high ahead of its June quarter results, which will be reported later today. The stock is up for the third day in a row, during which, it has gained nearly 9 percent. This will also be the company's first quarterly earnings as part of the Nifty 50 index.

In its March quarter earnings call, the company's management said that they expect a "bit of a lull" in the June quarter due to the fact that some of their clients are going through a freeze and they cannot start that particular engagement. "So, it is a delayed start rather than anything else," the management had said.

The management during that earnings call had also spoken about the margin aspiration of 17-18 percent that both L&T Infotech and Mindtree operated on as independent companies prior to the merger.

Over the long-term, the management is expecting revenue synergies of $1 billion for the merged entity and that cost synergies will drive margin expansion of nearly 200 basis points to 19-20 percent by financial year 2027.

Shares of LTIMindtree are currently trading 3 percent higher at Rs 5,244. The stock has gained over 21 percent on a year-to-date basis.