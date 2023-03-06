LTIMindtree opens new delivery centre in Poland

Technology services behemoth LTIMindtree, on Monday, said that it opened a new delivery centre in Krakow, Poland. The move came on the back of the company’s strategy to expand its presence in Eastern Europe, LTIMindtree said.

The new delivery centre was inaugurated by Jerzy Muzyk, Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, Przemyslaw Roth, Vice President, ASPIRE (Krakow), Peter Mitchell, Vice President, The Association of Business Service Leaders (ABSL- Krakow), Rao Maddukuri, President of Poland India Business Council and Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, the company revealed.

“Poland, and Krakow in particular, is a renowned European technology hub with an impressive pool of talent. It is an integral part of the global technology business. We are delighted that market leaders such as LTIMindtree are continuing to invest in our region and city to support innovation and enable digital transformation for global companies across a range of industries,” said, Jerzy Muzyk, Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow.

The 500-seater, state-of-the-art delivery centre at Ocean Office Park, Krakow, will complement LTIMindtree's existing delivery centre in Warsaw, LTIMindtree added.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our new delivery centre in Poland. This advanced facility will enable us to understand the needs of our customers better and bring our services closer to our global clients and those in Europe, and help deliver next-generation experiences to them. This move aligns with our strategy to expand our global reach and strengthen our presence in key markets. Our nearshore delivery model has proven to be successful, and this expansion will further bolster our geo capabilities, making us more agile and responsive to the needs of our clients,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said.

LTIMindtree claims to serve over 75 clients across Europe with 23 offices and nine delivery centres in the region.

In January, the company partnered With Duck Creek and Microsoft to build a cloud migration solution for insurers.

LTIMindtree reported its Q3 earnings in January. The company’s profit plummeted nearly 16 percent to Rs 1,001 crore against Rs 1,188 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal. The company also saw a decline in its margin, which came in at 13.9 percent against 17.5 percent in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.

However, during the same quarter, the company saw an improvement in its dollar revenue, which was up over two percent at $1,046.7 million against $1,023 million in the previous quarter of the same fiscal. The company also saw an improvement in its attrition rate at 22.3 percent as opposed to 24.1 percent in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.

