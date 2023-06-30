L&T Technology Services partners with Palo Alto Networks for 5G, OT security offerings

LTTS mentioned that the collaboration offers scalable and real-time security measures for 5G networks, providing customers enhanced visibility and control over their network slices, private networks, and multi-access edge computing.

Global engineering services company L&T Technology Services Ltd. on Friday announced its partnership with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks to provide enterprises with security services and solutions in 5G and Operations Technology (OT) areas.

LTTS in a statement said that the company will become Managed Security Services Partner (MSSP) for Palo Alto Networks, delivering a suite of security services to end customers in industrial verticals. The security solutions also include 5G, OT and IT/OT Converged SOC services.

Its 5G-Native security solutions utilise Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to combat advanced cyber threats in the OT environment.

The company mentioned that the collaboration offers scalable and real-time security measures for 5G networks, providing customers enhanced visibility and control over their network slices, private networks, and multi-access edge computing.

Palo Alto Networks' Zero Trust OT Security is built to provide comprehensive visibility and security powered by AI/ML for OT assets and networks, 5G connected assets, and remote operations, it stated.

LTTS is a subsidiary of engineering giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd focused on engineering and R&D services.

The company reported an 18 percent growth in net profit to Rs 309.6 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2023 compared to the year-ago period.

Shares of L&T Technology Services are trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 3,898.15. The stock is up 4.7 percent on a year-to-date basis.