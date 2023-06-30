L&T Technology Services partners with Palo Alto Networks for 5G, OT security offerings

LTTS mentioned that the collaboration offers scalable and real-time security measures for 5G networks, providing customers enhanced visibility and control over their network slices, private networks, and multi-access edge computing.

Global engineering services company L&T Technology Services Ltd. on Friday announced its partnership with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks to provide enterprises with security services and solutions in 5G and Operations Technology (OT) areas.

LTTS in a statement said that the company will become Managed Security Services Partner (MSSP) for Palo Alto Networks, delivering a suite of security services to end customers in industrial verticals. The security solutions also include 5G, OT and IT/OT Converged SOC services.

Its 5G-Native security solutions utilise Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to combat advanced cyber threats in the OT environment.