CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsL&T Technology Services partners with Palo Alto Networks for 5G, OT security offerings

L&T Technology Services partners with Palo Alto Networks for 5G, OT security offerings

L&T Technology Services partners with Palo Alto Networks for 5G, OT security offerings
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 11:26:37 AM IST (Published)

LTTS mentioned that the collaboration offers scalable and real-time security measures for 5G networks, providing customers enhanced visibility and control over their network slices, private networks, and multi-access edge computing.

Global engineering services company L&T Technology Services Ltd. on Friday announced its partnership with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks to provide enterprises with security services and solutions in 5G and Operations Technology (OT) areas.

Live TV

Loading...

LTTS in a statement said that the company will become Managed Security Services Partner (MSSP) for Palo Alto Networks, delivering a suite of security services to end customers in industrial verticals. The security solutions also include 5G, OT and IT/OT Converged SOC services.
Its 5G-Native security solutions utilise Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to combat advanced cyber threats in the OT environment.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X