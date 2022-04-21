L&T Technology Services bags $100 million deal from Jaunt Air Mobility

L&T Technology Services Limited has garnered a multi-year deal worth USD 100 million (about Rs 761 crore) from the US-based Jaunt Air Mobility. As part of the deal, L&T Technology Services (LTTS) will open an engineering and R&D centre in Qubec province to provide engineering services to Jaunt Journey eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) air taxi.

The new air taxis will make it possible to travel more than 110 km in 25 minutes or less, with affordable costs to public. Jaunt Journey, a single-pilot aircraft, can carry four passengers. It will offer urban air mobility, cargo delivery, military missions, and medical transport.

"At Jaunt, our vision is to usher in a range of new-age aircraft-driven urban commuting that is fast, safe, and convenient. This new clean, sustainable aircraft will reduce carbon emissions worldwide. Strategically, we are continuing to grow our tier 1 partnerships and recognize LTTS as a best-fit engineering partner, and together we are confident of pushing the mass-scale commercialisation," Jaunt CEO and CTO Martin Peryea said in a statement.

Under the purview of Jaunt’s Urban Air Mobility (UAM) business, LTTS will offer global engineering services to support and build the Jaunt Journey. Collectively, the deal encompasses technology areas such as power distribution system, air data management, cockpit display system, flight control system, battery management, electrification, power electronics, structural design, stress analysis, testing, certification and manufacturing engineering.

"This deal is a milestone for team LTTS in view of the tremendous opportunities opening up in UAM and drone services, which are emerging as alternatives to the increasingly congested on-ground mobility in cities. We believe this programme will set the benchmark for future UAM projects," LTTS CEO and Managing Director Amit Chadha said.